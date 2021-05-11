A West Hempfield Township man received and shared dozens of indecent images of juveniles through social media, according to West Hempfield Township police.

Richard G. Martinez, 60, was charged with two counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, two counts of child pornography and six counts of criminal use of a communication facility after investigators found dozens of indecent images of minors, some of them nude, on his electronic devices, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Authorities first became aware of Martinez’s activity in October 2020, when CyberTip documentation showed that he had uploaded six files of apparent child pornography and shared two videos depicting child porn on Facebook Messenger, according to the affidavit.

A search of Martinez’s residence in April uncovered 29 indecent images of minors, 21 nude images of minors and a video of indecent contact with a minor on his cell phone, computer tablet, personal computer and laptop, police said.

Martinez told investigators he was part of a chatroom along with others who shared images of underage boys, ages 16 and 17, mixed with adult males, according to the affidavit. Martinez also said he may have seen nude images of boys between the ages of 5 and 8, but that he would have deleted them.

Martinez said his Facebook account was stopped after he sent nude images to someone in Mexico, police said.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled, court documents show.