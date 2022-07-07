Nervous community members voiced concern Tuesday night about a single-family housing development proposed for West Hempfield Township.

Some residents who live around the proposed development area, 760 High Ridge Road, said speeding is already a problem for the community and adding 72 more homes will only make it worse. Others said they don’t want to lose the open space, which is a mix of open field and forest.

The township’s planning commission recommended the board of supervisors approve the development request on June 16 after hearing the proposal from Jay and Scott Provanzo of Heartland Builders Inc. The board of supervisors has 45 days to decide its fate.

Jay Provanzo said the brothers have worked on developments in the township in the past, including Sylvan View that broke ground in 2013, a similar single-family home development to their new address. There were no reported speeding problems following the new development on Sylvan Retreat Road, which is 45 mph.

The township designated the land as part of its urban growth area in 2018 before it rezoned the property three years later from the RA district to the R2 district, meaning the land was changed from an agricultural area to one designed for a housing development.

Also at that time, the Drager family, who own the property and Drager Farms, LLC, established a declaration that limited its development to single-family homes.

While there’s no concrete plans in place yet, the construction would last roughly 10 years if the proposal is approved. A preliminary phase for development would be presented within two years of approval.Provanzo noted it’s too early to be sure, but an average price point for homes would likely be $400,000-$450,000.

The current stage the board of supervisors are considering is the zoning for the potential development, which is an open space design option, Township Manager Andrew Stern said.

Kathy Cheney lives on the corner of Jasmine Place and Marietta Avenue, across the street from the proposed development. She said she sees a lot of speeding right outside of her door, and she predicts more homes will only cause more “accidents and death.”

“We don’t want to sell, but this is dangerous for us to stay here in this home,” Cheney said. “I’ve worked my whole life to be able to retire here.”

Developers said they can’t control the speed limit in the area. Traffic Engineer Jay States said the township must be the one to request a reduction from PennDOT. The only thing they can offer in the planning process is data from their traffic studies. The speed limit on High Ridge Road and Marietta Avenue are both 45 mph.

If approved, the majority of the development’s traffic would use Marietta Avenue. Only three homes will use High Ridge Road to come into their driveways — States said they purposefully designed the driveways to route traffic away from High Ridge Road, which doesn’t see a lot of cars daily.

The study isn’t an exact science on where and when the cars could end up traveling, but states said past studies have tended to “overestimate traffic volumes,” meaning residents might actually see fewer people on the road than predicted.

There’s also frustration about less green space for the community. Right now, the proposed land for development is half open field and half wooded forest. Gretchen Houser said she chose her home in West Hempfield nearly 30 years ago for the greenery it was shrouded in.

“It just upsets me that we’re taking away all this land. I moved here for a reason, because it was rural,” Houser said. “I don’t understand why we need to have 72 homes over there.”

Developers said 36% of the land will remain open space, which would be owned and maintained by the homeowner’s association, and they want to preserve the wooded area on the lot where a walking path will lead to.

Places2040, a comprehensive 20-year plan to prevent over development in Lancaster, has a countrywide average goal of 7.5-units-per-acre on developing land, and the proposed development for West Hempfield Township will see 1.75 units per acre.

If the Provanzo development gets pushed through to the next phase, the brothers can take comments from the public hearing into consideration before presenting a preliminary subdivision plan to the board of supervisors that would include a stormwater management plan. After, a final subdivision plan would be laid out for the first phase of construction.