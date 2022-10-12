Pat Landis isn’t giving up without a fight.

The fight has been months in the making, coming to a head in June after a controversial decision by West Hempfield Township supervisors paved the way for nearly 50 acres of rolling farmland to one day become warehouses.

Supervisors rezoned for industrial use a tract of land at 3451 Meadow Spring Road, which has long served as part of owner David Ginder’s grain-farming operation. The property is adjacent to a former QVC order-fulfillment center off Stony Battery Road. The building’s new owner, Saadia Group — a New York-based online retailer, wholesaler and manufacturing company — has expressed interest in purchasing Ginder’s farmland to expand its operation.

Rezoning the land for industrial use, Landis said, threatens West Hempfield’s bucolic character and hurts farmers whose land she believes is being taken from them bit by bit. So she’s supporting a group of farmers challenging the decision, believing a second look could change the original outcome.

The farmers paid $700 in July to file a formal objection to the rezoning, and the township had 60 days to respond. During that time, West Hempfield’s zoning hearing board was expected to schedule a hearing for residents to discuss the decision.

Sixty days came and went, with Landis checking the township website and office almost daily for updates, but nothing happened. Because the township declined to respond, the challenge, by law, was denied. Landis believes the move speaks to West Hempfield’s disinterest in hearing from the community.

“The residents are basically being kept in the dark. We don’t know what’s going on,” Landis said. “They do not want to know what the majority of their constituents are thinking.”

The hearing was originally penciled in for the zoning hearing board’s Sept. 13 meeting, said William Cluck, a Harrisburg-based attorney representing the farmers. Cluck specializes in environmental and land-use issues.

The September hearing was scrapped because Zoning Hearing Officer Dwayne Staeger anticipated a large crowd, Cluck said. With three items already on the agenda, Staeger believed the meeting could not handle more people.

Cluck said Staeger told him a special meeting would be arranged to accommodate a large turnout, but it never happened. That seemed strange to Cluck, considering the township accepted the filing fee and all of the necessary paperwork.

Township Manager Andrew Stern said neither he nor Staeger could comment due to ongoing legal issues.

The next step

But that’s not stopping the farmers or Landis. The farmers, she said, feel they can’t speak for themselves, but they plan to continue disputing the zoning change.

The next step is filing a land-use appeal in Lancaster County Court, Cluck said. He could not give an exact date for the filing but said it would happen soon.

Cluck called the denial “unprecedented” and said he isn’t aware of any other board in the state that has ignored a zoning challenge like this. It’s been weeks since he heard from Staeger, he said, and the farmers just want to know why the township did nothing.

The denial is highly unusual, said J. Stephen Feinour of Harrisburg-based Nauman Smith Shissler & Hall. Feinour, who specializes in zoning law, said municipalities try to avoid letting the 60-day period slip by to keep the decision-making process within their control. Had the zoning hearing board scheduled a hearing, it would have kept the matter confined to the township.

The unheard zoning challenge now gives the farmers legal standing if they move forward with the appeals process, Feinour said. An appeal can take several months, he said, and could end in a reversal of the zoning decision or a denial of the appeal.

According to the municipal law outlining the rules for zoning denials, the township must provide a reason for its denial. Feinour said the reasoning must be written facts and conclusions, so the appellate court can understand the township’s decision.

A long, bumpy road

The zoning change was controversial from the start. A hearing in April drew nearly 40 people who stood adamantly against it, Landis said. Others came to the meeting but left because there was no room.

Efforts to halt the change came even earlier in the process, with West Hempfield’s zoning hearing board fielding complaints during a February meeting.

Lancaster County Planning Commission also drew a crowd that spoke out against the rezoning, expressing concerns about stormwater erosion, road maintenance and loss of farmland.

Both entities eventually recommended the township approve the decision.

The final stamp of approval came in June after the decision was twice tabled by township supervisors.

Supervisors said they saw the rezoning as an opportunity to diversify industry in the township. A 2021 State of Farmland Preservation report found that about 4% of the municipality’s land is zoned for industrial use.

Attempts to reach the Saadia Group and Ginder, the property owner, were not immediately returned Tuesday.

The decision was another unwelcome change in the farming community, Landis said.

The roads aren’t suitable for heavy industrial traffic, she said, citing damage trucks have caused traveling to East Hempfield Township warehouses on Stony Battery Road. And the farmers worry more industry means more stormwater runoff that could damage farms.

Landis believes profit motives drove the decision.

“It was a very poor decision. It was a very selfish decision,” she said.

Cluck hasn’t heard from the zoning hearing board in nearly a month, and Landis is none the wiser to the municipality’s plans. She said she attended every West Hempfield meeting for months in an attempt to glean a little knowledge about the anticipated hearing, but she eventually gave up – she got too angry to keep going.

“You sold us out,” Landis said of the supervisors. “Why bother (going to meetings) when you don’t listen to us anyway? That’s not how government should be.”

Township Supervisor Robert Munro said last week the original decision happened too long ago to accurately comment on Landis’ accusations that the township doesn’t want to hear its residents.

In June, Munro said, he listened carefully to every complaint before voting, and he approved the rezoning because it “seemed like the right fit.”

Munro said he could not comment further, citing ongoing legal issues.The remaining supervisors who participated in the zoning vote, David Dumeyer, Edward Fisher and Kent Gardner, did not immediately respond to phone calls Tuesday.

Landis has been acting as a go-between with the township and the farmers as a way to cut through municipal red tape. She often stops by their houses with little updates, and she’s determined to keep pressuring the township for a second look at the rezoning.

She said she thinks township officials are afraid to hear what people have to say about the rezoning because it paints a different picture of the township’s future. If the hearing had happened, Landis said, people would have turned out in force.

“I don’t think they want to face us.”

Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.