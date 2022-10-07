A 1-year-old boy went missing from Mountville in Lancaster County today, police said.

Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith at 11:15 a.m. in the area of 320 E. Main St. in Mountville Borough, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police describe Hendrix as 3-feet-tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, gray and white striped shorts and white shoes.

Police describe Brandon as a 27-year-old white male, 6-feet-tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a blue 2008 Jeep Compass bearing Pennsylvania registration KJR-9189.

Police believe this child may be at risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Hendrix should call 911 or the West Hempfield Police at 717-285-5191 or 800-957-2677.