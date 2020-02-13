The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and West Hempfield Township police said in a joint statement they're aware of social media complaints about Field of Screams.

Complaints made on Facebook by people who say they were volunteers at the Mountville attraction concern working conditions and claims of sexual abuse.

"Law enforcement officials are aware of the various social media postings and will take the appropriate action on reports they receive from individuals who believe they are either a victim of a crime or have information about a crime," the statement from the prosecutor's office and police said.

"It goes against working procedure to discuss pending investigations or the existence of investigations out of fairness to all involved — to include victims — and so to preserve the integrity of our work," the statement continued.

Jim Schopf, one of Field of Scream's owners, sent LNP a statement Thursday morning in response to inquiries it made this week. The response came before enforcement issued its statement. Field of Scream's statement said:

"The recent concerns and allegations that have been shared by our former volunteers are very alarming and we take all of these very seriously. We have been in business for 28 years, having employed thousands of full-time employees and volunteers over that time, many of those people returning and working with us for multiple years. We care immensely for our staff, as well as the guests that visit us each year to be entertained. We have actively begun the process of speaking with our staff members privately to address their concerns and are prepared to take whatever steps necessary in the future to ensure the safety of our actors and staff."

Police and the prosecutor's office said anyone with information can call West Hempfield police at 717-285-5191 or the district attorney's office at 717-299-8100.