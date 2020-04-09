A man is charged with aggravated assault after he threatened a woman with a gun and demanded she give him a ride April 5, police said.

Stephen Neal-Crowe, 18, of West Hempfield Township, pulled out a pistol after a woman denied to drive him somewhere, an affidavit of probable cause said.

He called the woman names and threatened to shoot her in the face if she didn't give him a ride, the court document said.

The woman gave in, and gave Neal-Crowe a ride but called 911 after she dropped him off.

West Hempfield Township police have charged Neal-Crowe with firearms not to be carried without a license in addition to aggravated assault, a criminal docket said.

Neal-Crowe was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail, court documents said.

