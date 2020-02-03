A West Hempfield Township man has been charged after sexually abusing two girls over several years, according to charging documents.

Omar F. Martinez, 36, of the 4100 block of Jasmine Place, was charged Jan. 31 by West Hempfield Township police.

The two girls, who were interviewed by the Lancaster County Children's Alliance in November 2019, said the abuse took place during their middle school years.

In an interview with police, one of the girls said that Martinez told her not to tell anyone about the abuse, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Martinez has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assaulted without consent, indecent exposure, unlawful contact with minors and several other related charges, according to online court documents.

According to court documents, Martinez has not been arrested, though a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

