A West Hempfield man was charged with a half-dozen felonies after officers with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided his home and discovered a marijuana grow operation, thousands of grams of THC products and $20,000 in cash, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Paul Katherman Jr.'s home in the 4500 block of Klinesville Road was raided on Oct. 15, the district attorney's office said, and was the result of a months-long investigation.

Katherman, 47, had 41 live marijuana plants growing indoors, 1,495 grams of dry marijuana, 3,840 grams of THC gummies, 1,007 grams of THC wax, 232 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 108 THC vape cartridges and various paraphernalia, the district attorney's office said.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force "targets mid- to upper-level drug dealing in the county," the district attorney's office said. The task force operates under District Attorney Heather Adams.

Katherman was taken to Lancaster County Prison but is free after posting $100,000 bail via a bondsman.

Katherman waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Nov. 25, according to court dockets.

