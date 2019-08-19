A West Hempfield man has been charged with child pornography after dozens of images and six videos were found on his computer, according to authorities.

Rex Allen Kio, 61, of Stone House Lane, was charged Aug. 7 following an investigation that started June 2018 when a detective with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was looking for people sharing child pornography, according to charging documents.

The detective identified a file known to contain a pornographic image that was being offered for sharing from a computer associated with Kio, the documents said.

West Hempfield Township police served a search warrant last September and police interviewed Kio, who admitted looking at child pornography, and they had his computers analyzed, they said. Charges were filed after the analysis and consulting with county prosecutors.

A message left for Kio's lawyer was not immediately returned, nor was a message left at a phone number listed for him in court documents. Kio remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Police had no photograph of him.

Kio is charged with two second-degree felony and two third-degree felony counts child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communications facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of disseminating images of sex acts involving children, a second-degree felony.