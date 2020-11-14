When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: Residents would see a tax increase next year under a budget township supervisors voted unanimously to accept and advertise for public review beginning Nov. 11. There is a proposed 0.10-mill increase to the current 1.75 mills of real estate tax to provide funding for West Hempfield Township fire companies.

Background: The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would be $185. Township Manager Andrew Stern said in an email the board plans to adopt the proposed budget Dec. 1. But if significant changes occur, officials might adopt the budget after that.

Key numbers: The proposed total budget lists revenue for 2021 at $10,078,738 and expenses at $9,773,687. However, the proposed general fund portion of the budget predicts a slight deficit, with $6,976,551 in revenue and $7,093,819 in expenses.

Police services: The largest expenditure proposed for West Hempfield Township is $4.02 million for police, an increase from the anticipated 2020 budget of $3.75 million, as salary for patrolmen is expected to increase by $190,049.

Land use: After a legislative hearing for the rezoning of 4301 Marietta Ave. from rural to allow residential development, the board unanimously voted to approve the change for 20.7 acres north of Marietta Avenue and west of Bridge Valley Road. By requesting that the area be rezoned, the petitioners plan to allow for the medium-density development of approximately 79 townhouse units. The property is surrounded by land in the township’s other residential districts. To the north, the property shares a boundary with Chiques Creek — the township’s boundary line with Rapho Township.

Previous steps: The plan was submitted to the Lancaster County Planning Commission in June and introduced to the supervisors in August. Both commissions recommended approval.

Resident concerns: Resident Luke Senaowski voiced concerns to the residential development drawing in more families to an already overcrowded school district. This concern was echoed by another resident present at the meeting. Representatives on behalf of the applicant, Millfield Green LLC, assured Senaowski and those at the meeting that the target residents would be “empty nesters” and likely not include many families with children.

What’s next: This completes only step two of four for development on 4301 Marietta Ave. Millfield Green LLC plans to develop the site using the open space design option in the township’s zoning ordinance, and that is a conditional use process that would require the board’s approval. The final phase is the subdivision and land development phase, which will require the applicant to return before the board.

Quotable: “We hope to bring something to your township which is fun, enjoyable, and something that everybody will love whether they live there, or whether they’re around it, or whether they pass it on the road,” said Robert Riahi, president of Millfield Green LLC.