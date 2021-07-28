A West Earl Township woman fondled a boy multiple times, later telling investigators she was experiencing inappropriate thoughts at the time, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Sylvia Yoder King, 28, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

A man told police King had fondled the boy, who was less than 13 years old at the time, on three occasions during the summer of 2020 at an Upper Leacock Township residence in the first block of Glenbrook Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The incidents took place inside the residence’s bathroom, the last one occurring in July or August 2020.

Investigators became aware of the assaults after receiving a report from a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker in January that King had inappropriately touched the boy, police said.

King admitted to investigators that she had fondled the boy multiple times, telling investigators the activity came when she was experiencing “dirty thoughts,” according to the affidavit.

King is free on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Denise Commins on Aug. 5.