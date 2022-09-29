West Earl Township residents are sharing their experiences with mail delivery in response to our Wednesday Watchdog story, and most say the fees have been charged for decades for P.O. boxes that are supposed to be free.

Lynn Davis moved to Brownstown 34 years ago, and she’s spent most of that time paying for a P.O. box. Residents in the community are not eligible for home mail delivery.

Davis said she wrote to the USPS postmaster general for years to complain about the fees until they briefly ended for three years before starting again.

“It irritated me that we had to pay to receive our mail while using our own gas to go get it,” she said.

Eventually, Davis bought a mailbox and switched over to a Leola mailing address.

Brownstown resident Phil Boyer said he was told the post office couldn’t assure that his mail would be properly delivered if he signed up for Ephrata home delivery, which some Brownstown residents had done to get around the no home delivery issue. But the USPS in April said it was a mistake that these residents were able to sign up through other post offices and that this loophole would be closed.

Lifelong Brownstown resident Marjorie Erb said she’s paid for her post office box nearly her entire adult life, with an exception to the few years when fees were eliminated. When the fees returned, Erb said the rates climbed annually and, over the past 13 years, she said she’s paid a total of $944 for her P.O. box.

Mattie Cheuvront lives in Talmage, the neighboring town to Brownstown, where she said her household is also charged an annual fee for a post office box that’s supposed to be provided for free. She expressed her frustration with the continued charges, which the USPS said would not be refunded even though it concedes residents should get the boxes for free.

Erb called the charges “unconscionable” and believes the West Earl communities are being taken advantage of. She said she has submitted a formal request to the USPS to have her fees refunded, but she has not heard back.