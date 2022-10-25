West Earl Township residents should go to their local post office to apply for a free post office box if they do not get home mail delivery, the U.S. Postal Service says.

Mark Lawrence, a USPS spokesman for western and central Pennsylvania, said eligible residents can go to their post office at any time to fill out paperwork to make the transition from a paid P.O. box to a free one.

Anyone who cannot get home mail delivery qualifies for a small P.O. box at no cost, which includes Brownstown and Talmage residents in West Earl. In September, USPS acknowledged many Brownstown residents were being charged as much as $184 for P.O. boxes that should be free.

The USPS continues to stand firm on its decision to not give refunds to those who have paid for P.O. boxes that were supposed to be free.

Some residents already receive a P.O. box for free, including Phil Boyer of Brownstown, who last month criticized the USPS about the discrepancy in charges. Lawrence said residents like Boyer should renew their free box when they receive an annual renewal notice.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.