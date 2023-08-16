Last summer, West Earl Township resident Phil Boyer discovered something wrong about the way his neighbors got their mail.

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t offer home mail delivery to Brownstown, where Boyer lives, so each household has a free designated post office box. While Boyer was never charged for his box, he learned his neighbors were paying from $75 to $184 a year for the same size box.

The West Earl resident alerted The Watchdog, and a series of articles followed. Ultimately, the Postal Service confirmed the boxes are supposed to be free.

PAST WATCHDOG COVERAGE:

A year later, Boyer said most of the P.O. box issues have been resolved in Brownstown. Residents who don’t get home delivery are now no longer paying for their post office boxes.

But Boyer said he believes there’s still more work to do. The first step, he said, is for the Postal Service to issue refunds to the people who were wrongfully charged — some of whom paid P.O. box fees for decades. The Postal Service refuses to do so.

Boyer wants U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to step in and advocate for his constituents. He has asked Smucker to meet with Brownstown residents, but he said Smucker’s office rejected the request.

“We are his constituents, and if he doesn’t think there should be a meeting about this, that’s just wrong,” he said. “He’s supposed to be helping his constituents.”

Declined requests

The Watchdog did not speak with Smucker for this story but received a statement from a spokesperson who said the congressman has already helped people get refunds of P.O. box fees.

“Rep. Smucker’s office has worked to assist constituents in Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, including those in West Earl Township, with United States Postal Service issues, including those related to P.O. box fees,” the statement said. “Rep. Smucker’s office was able to assist impacted constituents receive refunds for up to two years of P.O. box fees, if a constituent applied, to resolve this issue.”

Boyer said he’s made multiple requests to Smucker’s office in an attempt to set up a town hall-style meeting where residents in the northeastern part of the county could come together to share their concerns. Since The Watchdog reported about the P.O. box dilemma in West Earl last September, residents in Adamstown Borough and East Donegal Township learned they also were wrongfully charged for post office boxes.

“Their response should have been … ‘Oh, by all means, we’re going to ask the congressman, and we’re going to set up a time and we’re going to get these people together in a neutral site,’” Boyer said.

The USPS initially declined to refund P.O. box fees, offering only the option to switch eligible customers over to a free box. Boyer and a group of West Earl residents pushed back against that decision, saying they deserve the money that belonged to them all along.

Eventually, the USPS agreed to refund up to two years of fees. Boyer said he believes that’s not enough. Some people who previously spoke to The Watchdog had been charged for over 20 years.

Smucker’s spokesperson did not respond directly to Boyer’s claims that Smucker will not meet with him or set up a community town hall. He confirmed that Boyer has reached out to Smucker’s Lancaster and Washington offices, even though Boyer himself is “not directly impacted by this issue” because he was never charged for a box.

“That’s just them kicking it to the curb,” Boyer said. “Just because a person isn’t impacted doesn’t mean they don’t need to be, for lack of a better word, part of the fight.”

Widespread issues

Communities in other parts of the country have been dealing with the same post office box issue. Newspapers in two Colorado cities, Buena Vista and Steamboat Springs, this year reported on month-slong protests from residents about the fees.

In March, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported that Colorado senators urged USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to consider a visit to Steamboat Springs to hear out their constituents. A Postal Service employee later joined Steamboat Springs officials to hear about the wrongful P.O. box charges and other concerns from the community.

Smucker’s spokesperson said no other residents have reached out to the congressman’s office with P.O. box refund complaints. Boyer said his neighbors have expressed frustration about not getting back thousands of dollars of fees they paid over the years, but no one was interested in contacting Smucker themselves.

Steve Ilgenfritz, an Adamstown resident who paid for his P.O. box for 25 years, said he filed a complaint with the Postal Service in the 1990s about the fees but is taking his two-year refund as a “belated victory.” He estimated he paid around $1,800 in total for his box.

Refund requests

Eligible customers can request a post office box refund by completing paperwork at their local post office. Mark Lawrence, a Postal Service spokesperson for western and central Pennsylvania, said there are no plans to extend the refund period beyond two years.

Lawrence said customers receive a refund through their local post office, though he did not indicate how long it takes to receive refunds or how many people have requested them. He also did not respond to questions about how the Postal Service uses the post office box fees it collects.

As for Smucker, anyone who wants to meet directly with him can complete an online form at lanc.news/SmuckerMeet. To request a meeting via phone, call 717-393-0667.

Constituents are required to fill out a privacy consent form in order for Smucker to contact a federal department or agency with any issue, such as a post office box refund complaint. The form, a formality with which all congressional offices must comply, can be completed at lanc.news/PrivacyConsent.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.