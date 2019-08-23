When Brian Brandt started as West Earl Township’s police chief in 1996, he introduced core values for the department.

One of those was respect for all residents of the township, even people under arrest, Brandt said in an interview Wednesday.

“Just because they committed a crime does not mean you treat them with any less respect than a person reporting a crime,” Brandt said.

Brandt said he believes that principle contributed to a more than 20-year tenure of minimal complaints about officers, few instances involving use of force and no lawsuits against the department.

Content with his years of policing — he started in the department as an officer in 1992 — and ready to do something new, the 57-year-old Brandt told township supervisors in 2018 that he planned to retire the next year.

In turn, they offered him a full-time position as code enforcement officer, which Brandt accepted.

The job involves regulating ordinances specific to the township such as sidewalks cleared of snow, yards with grasses no taller than 6 inches and proper stormwater management.

Violations can lead to a warning, a fine or a civil citation.

Township manager Candie Johnson is glad to have Brandt in the role.

“It helps me a lot. We’ve never had a full-time (code enforcement officer),” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brandt is paid $22 per hour. His salary when he retired was about $82,000, according to Johnson.

Brandt said most of his work so far has been responding to complaints from residents. Close to 8,500 people live in the township, according to a 2018 population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau. He’s handled between 60 and 70 property maintenance complaints since starting in the middle of June.

“It’s definitely not as exciting as police work. But that’s OK. I’ve done that for a long time,” he said.

The township board of supervisors is leading the search for Brandt’s replacement, Johnson said. According to reports on recent township meetings, supervisors have had at least two executive sessions related to the search and are working with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

In the meantime, Sgt. Scott Ruth was appointed acting chief of the department, which includes, in addition to him, five full-time and two part-time officers. Ruth said he’s not interested in the position as chief. He prefers police work rather than administrative tasks, he said.

As for Brandt, he said he wishes his replacement “the best of luck.”