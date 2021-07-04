A West Donegal Township woman is serving three years of probation and must perform 100 hours of community service for causing the death of a bicyclist while texting two years ago.

On April 15, Phyllis L. Emery pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and lesser charges of texting while driving and related offenses. A third-degree felony charge of homicide by vehicle was dropped.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. Emery acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict her had the case gone to trial.

Emery was driving on Sheaffer Road in Mount Joy Township around 4:30 p.m. April 8, 2019, when she struck Douglas Sager, 70, of Elizabethtown, according to reports.

Sager was seriously injured and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and died April 17.

Investigators determined that Emery had sent a text and received a text within one minute of dialing “919” — apparently a misdial of 911. Emery told police that she didn’t see Sager until she hit him.

Emery must pay $2,019 in restitution and $3,481 in fines and costs.