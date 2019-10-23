A West Donegal Township man was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to four felonies, including dissemination of child pornography, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Jamon D. Wagner, 44, who was charged in May, will also be on probation for five years, in accordance with his plea deal.

Wagner's computer and other electronic devices were seized in a search warrant last year, according to the district attorney's office. He was charge in May after police found child pornography on his computer.

The district attorney's office says Wagner admitted to police that he looked at child pornography, but said he stopped when he "realized how wrong it was."

Police say he was sharing the lewd content in an online chatroom called ChatStep.

