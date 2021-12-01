A West Donegal Township man set his car on fire after learning he was being investigated for possessing dozens of images of child pornography, according to Northwest Regional police.

Blake Mackenzi Anderson, 22, set the car ablaze around 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 19, just hours after police interviewed him at his residence in the 400 block of West Ridge Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police began looking into Anderson after receiving a cybertip that he had uploaded pornographic videos depicting children to his Dropbox account in June 2021.

A search of Anderson’s Dropbox account later uncovered 73 images and 55 videos depicting child porn, according to police. Anderson’s iPhone also contained erotic images and videos of children.

Anderson spoke with investigators in October, telling them he had purchased a link that was sent to him with about 500 images and videos of child pornography on Dropbox for $30.

As investigators were leaving Anderson’s house he stopped them, telling them he needed helped because he “was addicted to sex.”

Police returned to his home about two and a half hours later after Anderson had set his car on fire.

Attempts to reach Anderson’s attorney, Michael Todd Winters, were not immediately successful.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Judge Randall Miller set Anderson’s bail at $20,000. Anderson is currently free on unsecured bail, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.