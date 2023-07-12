A West Donegal Township man died Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle at Rutts Road and Patton Drive in West Donegal.

Brian Saylor, 42, of Colebrook Road, died around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after driving off the road, according to Northwest Regional Police and the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

Police said Saylor had been traveling north on Rutts Road and lost control of his motorcycle.

The coroner said Saylor was the only person involved in the crash. His body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center, and his cause and manner of death are pending.

Police ask anyone with further information to call the department at 717-367-8481.