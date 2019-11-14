Firefighters are fighting a fire at a West Donegal Township house Thursday afternoon, Nov. 15.
The fire is on Hillcrest Lane, near West View Drive. It was reported about 4 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the garage on fire. A vehicle in the driveway was also on fire.
Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters indicated they were making progress on the garage fire and were battling hot spots, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatches.
About 18 units from area departments, including Elizabethtown, Mount Joy, Columbia and Dauphin County, responded.
@HStaufferLNP Out in Etown. pic.twitter.com/eLjv7LocRz— Boo-nathan 🎃 Ca-spell (@jbcaprell) November 14, 2019