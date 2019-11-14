An afternoon fire heavily damaged a West Donegal Township Home.
The fire is on Hillcrest Lane, near West View Drive. It was reported about 4 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the garage on fire. A vehicle in the driveway was also on fire.
Jon Stanford, assistant chief of the Rheems Fire Department, said the homeowner came home to find the fire and reported it.
The cause is undetermined but not suspicious, he said. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.
Stanford did not have a damage estimate.
The family of three and their dog are staying with relatives, he said.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a cut to the hand, he said.
About 18 units from area departments, including Rheems, Elizabethtown, Mount Joy, Columbia and Dauphin County, responded.
@HStaufferLNP Out in Etown. pic.twitter.com/eLjv7LocRz— Boo-nathan 🎃 Ca-spell (@jbcaprell) November 14, 2019