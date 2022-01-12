A West Donegal Township home was destroyed after catching fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department

The fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story residence in the 1100 block of Turnpike Road, west of Elizabethtown, at 2:17 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief John Drey.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the fire quickly spreading up through the walls into the second floor and attic.

"Once the fire got into the walls it just started going everywhere," Drey said.

The second floor of the home partially collapsed sometime during the blaze as a heavy fire was still raging in the attic. No firefighters were injured in the collapse.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by around 3 p.m., though some areas still appeared to be smoldering.

All of the residents and at least some pets inside escaped the home before firefighters arrived. Drey was unsure if a dog inside the residence was accounted for.

Nobody was injured during the incident, though at least one resident was evaluated at the scene by an ambulance.

Drey was unsure exactly how many people were displaced by the fire.

The home was totally destroyed, with exterior walls badly charred and its roof having caved in.

An exact monetary estimate of the damage to the home and contents inside was not immediately available, though Drey believed it was likely around $200,000.

The cause of the fire was not known. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was later called to the scene to investigate the blaze.