A West Donegal Township home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report.

The fire broke out in a two-story residence in the 1100 block of Turnpike Road, west of Elizabethtown, at 2:16 p.m., according to the dispatch report.

Firefighters arrived to find the first and second floors ablaze.

The second floor of the home then collapsed sometime before 3 p.m. as a heavy fire was still raging in the attic, according to a second dispatch report. No firefighters were injured in the collapse.

An Elizabethtown Fire Company official was not immediately able to provide additional information about the blaze.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.