When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: Supervisors approved a final 2021 budget of just over $3 million. West Cocalico’s 2021 budget is a balanced with no tax increase. Prior to the unanimous vote, chairman James Stoner explained that although the township’s finances are in good shape, the board had to defer some projects that had been planned for the year, saying the township has to stay vigilant about spending.

Costs: Review of the budget shows most of the township’s costs involve paying for professional services. Police account for $951,000 in the budget. Township salaries and benefits for personnel top $250,000. Other larger items include contracted engineering services of over $70,000, and a highway and bridge repair budget of over $200,000.

Police: Supervisors got some updates from new police Chief John Petrick, of the Ephrata Police Department. Ephrata police provide services to West Cocalico under a regional contract. The police patrolled the township on trick-or-treat night, Petrick said, and distributed candy. As for the tricky intersection at Indiantown and Line roads that the township has been keeping an eye on, Petrick said one stop sign violation at the intersection is being investigated, and a citation will be issued. In other police news, Petrick reported that with two recent new hires, the department is now fully staffed. The department, he said, is looking for available grant money for a plan to equip officers with body cameras.