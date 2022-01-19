A West Cocalico Township woman was found dead inside a North Carolina hotel Monday, and a York County man has been charged with her murder, according to authorities there.

Suzanne Kauffman, 20, was found dead inside a Days Inn at 1500 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville, North Carolina, north of Charlotte, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. It was not immediately clear how Kauffman had died or how long she was dead inside the hotel.

Kauffman was found inside a room that had been rented by Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of Windsor Township, York County, the sheriff’s office said.

Hannah has since been charged with murder in connection to Kaufman’s death, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe Hannah may currently be heading back to Pennsylvania. He was last seen driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

Hannah had not been found as of Wednesday night, said Lt. Shawn Ruff.

The sheriff’s office did not have any additional information to release about the investigation Wednesday evening, Ruff said.

Kaufman and Hannah are believed to have previously met in Mocksville, according to the news release.

Law enforcement was first called to the hotel around 9:50 p.m. Monday after being asked to help two people find several missing telephones. The phones were last known the be in Kauffman’s possession, and Kauffman herself was also now missing from a camp she had been attending in neighboring Iredell County.

A person on the other end of one of the phones had told the people to come to the hotel to pick up the phones.

The phones were found spread along the side of the road near a KFC restaurant about half a mile away from the hotel along with a key to a vehicle that was later determined to belong to Kaufman.

Kaufman’s vehicle was later found in a parking lot behind the KFC.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 336-751-6238 or by email at sheriff@dcsonc.com. Tips can also be submitted on their website at www.dcsonc.com.

Hannah has previously pleaded guilty to charges of felony burglary and simple assault in York County in 2019, to which he was sentenced to one to two years of confinement and a year of probation, court records show.