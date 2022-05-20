Water line installation work will require some lane restrictions May 24 through June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Route 897 between Windy Mansion Road and Meadow Road in West Cocalico Township.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions under flagging during work hours, according to a news release about the project from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.