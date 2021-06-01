A West Cocalico Township man intended to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, only to find that the juvenile he thought was meeting was actually a Leola child-predator vigilante, according to West Earl Township police.

Antonio Virginio Illiano, 53, was charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, selling obscene or sexual materials, photographing child sex acts, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.

Those charges stem from an encounter Illiano had with Justin Perry, a Leola child-predator vigilante who is known on social media as Mr. 17540, at a Sheetz at 4179 Oregon Pike in Brownstown on July 18, 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The encounter was captured in a live video feed Perry posted on Facebook and YouTube.

Illiano told Perry while on video that he had intended to have sex with the girl, police said.

Illiano had sent sexually explicit messages to the girl, actually Perry, in the days leading up to the meeting, including nude images of himself, according to the affidavit. Illiano also requested that the girl send him naked images of herself.

Illiano remains at large, court records show.

Illiano has previously pleaded guilty to three DUIs, numerous drug violations and three separate charges of theft dating back to at least 1992, according to court records. Additional criminal history dating back to 1986 was not immediately available.