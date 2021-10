A house caught fire after a car crashed into it Thursday night in West Cocalico Township, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The house, at the corner of South Cocalico Road and West Rt. 897, ignited from the flames shooting from the car after the crash, the supervisor said.

More than a dozen fire crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

At least one ambulance was dispatched, but, as of 8 p.m., there was no word on injuries, the supervisor said.