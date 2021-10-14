A house caught fire, displacing 10 people, after two vehicles crashed into it Thursday night in West Cocalico Township, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. when a 2016 Subaru WRX driving south on South Cocalico Road collided with a 2013 Dodge Ram driving east on Rt. 897, police said. Both vehicles then crashed into a house, with the Ram catching fire.

Occupants of the house and both vehicles were able to escape before the fire erupted. The Subaru driver was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The Ram driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries at the crash.

Four adults and six children were displaced from the multifamily residence because of the fire and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Besides police, firefighters and EMS from Lincoln, Reamstown, Reinholds, Denver, Northwest EMS, Durlach/Mt. Airy, Schoeneck, Adamstown departments and the Pennsylvania fire marshal assisted.