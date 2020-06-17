A Berks County woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday in West Cocalico Township, police said.

The woman was 62-years-old, Ephrata police said. The woman's name was not provided by police.

The single-vehicle crash took place in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road around 11:11 a.m. The driver, a 68-year-old Berks County man, lost control of the motorcycle after he attempted to shift his lane position as he approached an oncoming tractor-trailer.

South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico was closed between Shenks Mill and Furnace Hills roads as Ephrata police investigated the crash. The road reopened shortly before 5:20 p.m.

The condition of the motorcycle driver is unknown.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Ephrata Police Officer Nixon at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.

