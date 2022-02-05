Fire logo 3

Firefighters battled a blaze at a West Cocalico Township chicken house Saturday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out in a 12,000-square foot chicken barn in the 1300 block of Wollups Hill Road, about two miles west of Denver, at 9:47 a.m., the supervisor said. Firefighters arrived to find the barn ablaze.

Smoke was seen from about a mile away from the blaze, according to a dispatch report.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A state police fire marshal was later called to the scene.

Attempts to reach the Stevens Fire Company for additional information were not immediately successful.

