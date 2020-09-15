Smoke from the wildfires burning on the West Coast dropped temperatures and brought hazy skies to Lancaster County on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

But while it had a visible effect on the skies, it doesn't affect air quality, said Eric Horst, the retired director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center. (Horst retired at the end of August).

"We see this kind of thing a few times per decade," Horst said.

A few years ago, he recalled, smoke from fires in Ontario blew down across the county, having a visible impact.

Tuesday's temperature began around 48, according to NWS, bringing the coldest temperatures to the county in months.

Temps will warm up to around 70 this afternoon, but it won't feel "as warm as normal," NWS said.

Because of an elevated layer of smoke coming from the western states, NWS said on Twitter. The smoke acts like clouds and will limit daytime heating.

The smoke is very high up, Horst said, adding that it's about 20,000 feet up.

"So while it has a visible impact, there is no impact on air quality at the surface," Horst said.

It's a chilly morning across central PA! In fact this is the coolest morning that many places have seen since early June. The temperature at Harrisburg International Airport fell below 50 degrees for the first time since June 1st! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/gplYDP2Xcw — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 15, 2020

A cooler air, coming from Canada, was responsible for the crisper ground-level air, according to Horst.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the week, peaking at a high near 80 on Thursday. Weekend temps will drop back down below the 70s.

