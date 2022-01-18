Todd Hutchinson walked into the Lancaster Bureau of Fire Station on West King Street on Friday wearing the white shirt or fire chief.

The golden badge affixed to his shirt and the title are both new to Hutchinson, but leadership and working in Lancaster city aren't. Since 2016, he's served as captain and battalion chief with the city.

Mayor Danene Sorace named Hutchinson as the city's interim fire chief earlier this month, filling the role after Scott Little announced in December he will be the new chief in Manheim Township.

Lancaster County's proposed budget for 2021 indicates the salary for the fire chief salary was $122,692. Hutchinson said his new salary is a percentage above his previous salary as a battalion chief, but added that the amount is still in negotiations. City officials couldn't be reached Monday due to the holiday.

Hutchinson has spent his entire life around fire trucks and firefighters. He was interested in firefighting from a young age, spending time with family members who volunteered.

He became a volunteer firefighter with Liberty Fire Company in New Holland when he was 16 and went on to get a degree in fire science from North Hampton Community College in Bethlehem.

"It's in your blood, you know," Hutchinson said. "I guess you could say, yes, it's a dream to lead such an organization that the City of Lancaster has here."

Hutchinson started with Lancaster city in 2005, and he will lead the 76-member fire department into the station's 140th anniversary.

'We're dedicated to this area'

Hutchinson, 45, lives in the Bridgeport area with his wife, Melissa, of nearly 20 years and their three sons. Firefighters are not required to live in the city.

"We're dedicated to this area," he said.

Community outreach and engagement is high on Hutchinson's priority list.

"I'm looking forward to getting out and meeting -- more on a personal level -- introducing myself and explaining what we do," Hutchinson said.

'We're in good hands'

Little’s tenure as the city’s fire chief Lancaster started in 2018 with a background in firefighting in York County, service with the Marines Corps and the Department of Defense in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

He spoke confidently about Hutchinson stepping into the new role.

"We've developed him for this opportunity," Little said of Hutchinson. "We're in good hands."

Though he currently is the interim chief, Hutchinson said he is plans to go for the full-time role.

Little said that Hutchinson understands the goals of the fire department and its role in the community.

"You've got to have engagement with our community and he knows the why," Little said."It's not about just coming in and sitting here and going through the motions for him. He's using the playbook that we currently are using, that we've developed and he's moving on with that."

Though Little is leaving the city’s fire department, he won't be moving far away for his new job.

The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners announced in December that Little would be the next fire chief for Manheim Township Fire Rescue Department, taking over for Rick Kane who resigned this month to work in the private sector.

Little looks forward to continuing to work with Hutchinson as the two fire departments often work and train together.

"We're still going to work together," Little said. "I don't see much change. It's just a change in the color of a fire truck and working on the other side of Liberty Street."