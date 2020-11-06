Randall Wenger, who has managed Lancaster County elections for the past eight years, is leaving his job at the end of the month to become manager of Rapho Township.

The announcement was made Thursday night during a meeting of the township’s board of supervisors and comes as Wenger’s team continues to canvass thousands of provisional ballots cast in this week’s general election.

Wenger, 47, spent part of Friday morning briefing the county elections board about how his team will proceed with counting the remaining votes.

County commissioners said Wenger’s departure is a big loss.

“You cannot overstate the value of Randall’s service to the citizens of Lancaster County,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “He was known statewide as one of the best, if not the best, election director out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania.”

Prior to running the county’s elections, Wenger served as the county prothonotary for eight years. A 1991 Warwick High School alumnus, he holds an associate degree in business administration from Penn State York and a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Penn State Harrisburg.

Wenger said Thursday that he has been interested in municipal government ever since his college public policy classes.

“The manager position is a great fit with my skill set,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with residents, voters and poll workers in Rapho Township in my current position. I look forward to working with the residents of Rapho in a new capacity.”

Melissa Shaffer, a clerical specialist in the county elections office for six years, spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline last month for a profile about Wenger. At the time, she saluted her boss for his attention to detail.

“Randall is a taskmaster,” Shaffer said. “Every single thing has to be accounted for and taken care of.”

Those skills were put to the test ahead of this week’s election. Wenger assembled a makeshift ballot processing center at the Lancaster County Convention Center. He, his staff and 150 volunteers worked long hours starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday to open 90,000 mail-in ballots cast by county voters.

By Thursday, that group had completed the challenge, with the help of letter-opening machines and ballot scanners.

“The immense challenges created by implementing a new voting law during a presidential election year and a pandemic have made his position, as well as others in the department, immensely more demanding,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who chairs the county elections board. “I wish him well. As a former municipal manager, I know he will do a fine job for Rapho Township.”

Commissioner Craig Lehman echoed that praise, noting how Wenger and his team did “an admirable job under extremely stressful conditions.”

Rapho Township’s leaders are clearly thrilled.

“We’re excited to have him as our manager,” said Jere Swarr, chair of the Rapho supervisors. “He has the skills, experience and expertise that we need for this position. He will provide great customer service for our residents.”

Swarr said Rapho’s search for a new manager was a long one, and about 100 candidates applied for the position. The board accepted the resignation of former township Manager Sara Gibson on June 4. Her resignation was effective June 29. Jim Caldwell, of the engineering consulting firm Rettew, has been serving as interim manager.

A resident of Elizabeth Township, Wenger said an added plus for the position in Rapho Township is the shorter commute.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Dan Nephin contributed to this story.