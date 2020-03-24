An employee at the Wendy’s located on Lincoln Highway East has tested positive for COVID-19, according the franchise organization that operates the location.

The employee is now in quarantine and receiving treatment, a statement from NPC Quality Burgers said.

The statement did not provider further information about the person who tested positive.

Employees have been notified and are following the advice of public health officials, and coworkers who were in close contact with the person who tested positive have been advised to self-quarantine and self-monitor, NPC said.

“We’ve conducted a thorough deep cleaning of the restaurant work areas and common spaces,” the statement read.