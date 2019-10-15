WellSpan York Hospital was cited and made changes after an August incident in which a patient who had been waiting in the emergency department died, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"There's no clear answer as to how this tragedy happened," the York Daily Record reported, saying the department's write-up showed the man’s name was called three times between 10:25 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. He failed to respond, and after the third time was marked as "left without being seen" despite still being there.

Staff realized at 12:20 p.m. that the man was still in the ER, unresponsive in a wheelchair, and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

“In this instance, we did not meet the high standards to which we hold ourselves every day,” the publication quoted Dr. Allan Birenberg, WellSpan's vice president of medical affairs, as saying.

USA Today reported that the citation indicated footage showed staff repeatedly passing by the patient, who was pronounced dead about three and a half hours after arriving at the hospital by ambulance.

The publication reported that the hospital's correction plan included two meetings attended by nearly 100 team members; contracting for 15 traveling nurses; and reassigning nurses in the department to ensure 24/7 coverage in key areas.