WellSpan Health will reduce all executive-level salaries for 12 weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced Monday.

The system said the temporary reductions will make possible a contribution to its new WellSpan Health Family COVID-19 Assistance Program to help cover mortgage or rent payments, utility costs and other urgent bills for employees who have endured financial hardship during the pandemic.

The system said the reductions, starting this month, will be 25% for WellSpan President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur, and 10% for all executive-level positions, including executive vice presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents.

"Our executive team is doing its part to support our organization and our 20,000 team members during this trying time," Gapstur said. "We are in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”