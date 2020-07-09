WellSpan Health plans to open its first Lebanon County urgent care in late August, it announced.

The new center is being built at 9 Nathan Lane, Annville, along Route 422 between Palmyra and Lebanon.

It will be open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering patients age 3 months and older non-emergency care for minor illnesses and injuries such as earaches, vomiting, back pain, rashes and burns.

It will also offer school, camp, college and sports physicals and some routine immunizations.

The center will take walk-ins, but also use an online service that lets patients reserve a spot in advance for quicker care.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles