Seven years after opening an outpatient office at 812 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, WellSpan Philhaven is planning to permanently close it on Nov. 30, but continue offering services.

The roughly 2,000 psychiatry, outpatient therapy and day hospital patients who used to go to the office have been receiving services virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman Cindy Stauffer wrote.

That will continue unless they require in-person services, "which we will help to arrange."

WellSpan Philhaven continues to accept referrals for virtual services, has no plans to eliminate any positions due to the closing of the office, and doesn't intend to shut down any other locations, according to Stauffer.

"We are finding new ways to deliver services in these changing times, but patients remain at the heart of everything we do," she wrote.

The day hospital and intensive outpatient programs are for adults, run Monday to Friday, and can include group therapy, individual and family therapy and medication management.

In 2016, a partnership with Lancaster Health Center brought some physical health care services to the office. The nonprofits said in 2018 that was discontinued "due to lower-than-anticipated patient volumes.”

Related articles