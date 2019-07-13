WellSpan Philhaven has added 15 beds to the behavioral health hospital on its Mt. Gretna campus, leaders announced Friday.

The beds will open to patients July 22 and are in the extended acute unit for those with complex mental health needs who require hospital stays of up to six months, bringing the unit's total to 40 beds, according to the nonprofit system.

In all, the hospital now has 118 beds, including two other units, the system said. One with 44 beds is for adults, and one with 34 beds is for children and adolescents.

The campus also houses Green Pasture, a separate 16-bed behavioral health care residence operated for and by the Plain Community.

The system said the $3.4 million project started in January, with Heck Construction of Denver as general contractor, and includes a separate, new 9,300-square-foot administrative building scheduled to open by the end of the year, as well as new offices and conference rooms.

The project is expected to add 25 jobs.

Mantha Kotsalos, WellSpan Philhaven senior director of inpatient services, said the expansion is intended to help meet a growing need for behavioral health care.

The system said a community health needs assessment flagged access to comprehensive behavioral health services as a key need across the region.

The expansion comes about a year after Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Universal Health Services jointly opened the $30 million, 126-bed Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital in Lancaster city.