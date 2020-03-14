Signs outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital alerts patients and visitors to immediately tell hospital staff if they have been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 30 days, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, March 13, 2020.
Penn Medicine also added that no children under the age of 12 will be permitted to visit under any circumstances and that health screenings will be required for visitors who meet the exceptions.
WellSpan Health, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, two urgent cares and several primary care and specialist care facilities in Lancaster County, is only allowing one visitor per patient at a time.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WellSpan said that visitors who have a cold, cough or who are sick are requested not to visit. People who are under 18 or have recently traveled internationally and returned to the U.S. in the past two weeks are also asked to not visit.
"Clinical exceptions" may apply, though, according to WellSpan.
While visitors are permitted to be in a patients room, movement throughout the hospital is "strongly discouraged," WellSpan said.
A registered nurse works on a computer at the coronavirus screening tent, set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14. At noon on Saturday, five people had been screened for COVID-19.
Hospital beds are seen inside of the coronavirus screening tent set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, which opened to the public on March 13. The screening tent will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
Disinfectant wipes are seen on a cart beside one of the two beds at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening tent, which opened on March 13, will be a 24/7 operation beginning on March 16.
Drawers holding N95 masks, goggles and face shields is seen at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center opened on March 13 and will be a 24/7 screening area beginning on March 16.
A member of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's disaster response team works at a computer in the COVID-19 screening center in Ephrata, March 14, 2020. The screening center will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
Procedure masks are seen on the registration table at the coronavirus COVID-19 screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beginning on March 16, the screening center will be open 24/7.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
Signs outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital alerts patients and visitors to immediately tell hospital staff if they have been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 30 days, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, March 13, 2020.
A sign posted on the door to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital tell patients that they should alert staff immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, seen here Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
A registered nurse works on a computer at the coronavirus screening tent, set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14. At noon on Saturday, five people had been screened for COVID-19.
Hospital beds are seen inside of the coronavirus screening tent set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, which opened to the public on March 13. The screening tent will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
Disinfectant wipes are seen on a cart beside one of the two beds at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening tent, which opened on March 13, will be a 24/7 operation beginning on March 16.
Drawers holding N95 masks, goggles and face shields is seen at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center opened on March 13 and will be a 24/7 screening area beginning on March 16.
A member of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's disaster response team works at a computer in the COVID-19 screening center in Ephrata, March 14, 2020. The screening center will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
Procedure masks are seen on the registration table at the coronavirus COVID-19 screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beginning on March 16, the screening center will be open 24/7.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
Signs outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital alerts patients and visitors to immediately tell hospital staff if they have been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 30 days, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, March 13, 2020.
A sign posted on the door to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital tell patients that they should alert staff immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, seen here Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.