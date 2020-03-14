WellSpan Health and Penn Medicine Health announced that stricter visitation policies have been put in effect amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of March 14, there has not been a confirmed COVID-19 case in Lancaster County.

Penn Medicine, the parent organization of Lancaster General Health and Lancaster General Hospital, said "no visitors will be permitted except under special circumstances," at all inpatient facilities.

Special circumstances include:

visitation of a patient nearing the end of life

parent visitation of a child in intensive care nurseries

only one coach or partner for each patient in labor and delivery units

only one visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice units

only one parent at a time for pediatric patients

only one visitor accompanying patients for discharge

Only one visitor will be permitted to be with a patient during treatments such as an ambulance procedure or same-day surgery for all outpatient facilities.

Penn Medicine also added that no children under the age of 12 will be permitted to visit under any circumstances and that health screenings will be required for visitors who meet the exceptions.

WellSpan Health, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, two urgent cares and several primary care and specialist care facilities in Lancaster County, is only allowing one visitor per patient at a time.

WellSpan said that visitors who have a cold, cough or who are sick are requested not to visit. People who are under 18 or have recently traveled internationally and returned to the U.S. in the past two weeks are also asked to not visit.

"Clinical exceptions" may apply, though, according to WellSpan.

While visitors are permitted to be in a patients room, movement throughout the hospital is "strongly discouraged," WellSpan said.

