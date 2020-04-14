WellSpan Health announced this week that it is joining the 100 Million Mask Challenge, "an initiative launched by the American Hospital Association to help meet growing demand for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We’re asking our friends, neighbors, and community partners to come together to help us meet this challenge," said system president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur.
The system is accepting donations of supplies including N95 respirators, as well as donations for handmade fabric masks.
It directs people interested in making or donating masks to "visit WellSpan.org/COVID19Help to download the approved pattern or call the Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 and select option 4."
A list of donation sites open weekdays is available here: the Lancaster County location is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata.
