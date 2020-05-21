WellSpan Health is now offering an online pharmacy service for women to receive birth control, at MadelineRx.com.

No doctor’s appointment is necessary to receive contraceptives, but patients may consult a clinician online if they have questions or concerns.

The website allows patients to select the birth control method they desire (pill, patch or ring) and complete an online questionnaire. After one of WellSpan's health care providers reviews it, the prescription is filled. A three-month supply can be shipped to the patient, or picked up at a WellSpan Pharmacy location.

The prescription is free with most insurances, WellSpan said, or as little as $20 per pack without insurance.