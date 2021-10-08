WellSpan Health – which operates eight hospitals in Pennsylvania, including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and employs about 20,000 people – is implementing the federal vaccine mandate for workers.

WellSpan workers have discussed on social media a Dec. 1 requirement to receive their first inoculation.

Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesman, confirmed the mandate. Deadline details are expected later today.

President Joe Biden announced an employee vaccine mandate for health care workers last month. Initially, the county’s health systems had said they would wait on further guidance before implementing the mandate.

Of the three major health systems operating in Lancaster County, only Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has a staff vaccine mandate in place, which went into effect Sept. 1.

Amber Depew, a UPMC Lititz spokesperson, said Friday the health system has no plans yet to implement a staff vaccine mandate.

“UPMC follows all current governmental requirements and will continue its vaccine advocacy and outreach efforts, make vaccines easily and readily available for all,” Depew told LNP | LancasterOnline by text message. “We continue to monitor any governmental guidance and testing requirements where our employees live and work.”

The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC has more than 90,000 employees at 40 hospitals, including UPMC Lititz.

UPMC has said its staff vaccination rate, across the system, is about 70%.

Depew declined to provide an updated rate.

Vaccination mandates work.

Before implementing its mandate in May, roughly 66% of LG Health employees were vaccinated. Last month, the rate was more than 98%.

WellSpan Health has declined to provide its staff vaccination rate.