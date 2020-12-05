A new-to-Lancaster County program from WellSpan Health is diverting congregate care patients recovering from, but still shedding the COVID-19 virus, away from the hospital and into recuperative care.

The program, which services a variety of patient needs, was launched Nov. 30. It can provide care for 24 patients at a time in a home-like setting.

Intended for patients well enough to be discharged from inpatient hospital care, but who require additional services and appointments, the recuperative care program supports individuals with “unstable housing,” who require 24-7 services or could benefit from psych-social assistance.

Given that COVID patients account for roughly a third of hospital admissions, recuperative care is viewed as an important step toward ensuring bed capacity as cases and hospitalizations rise across the region.

“This program allows for patients to be safely discharged to a more appropriate level of care for their needs,” Dr. Vipul Bhatia, medical director of WellSpan’s continuing care services, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“It is always important, but especially now that a surge in COVID-19 cases has increased the demand for hospital services, that our teams are able to care for our patients in the proper setting.”

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine earlier this week reported that the Keystone Health Care Coalition — a regional collaboration of organizations that includes Lancaster County — is expected to have a hospital staffing shortage within the next week.

Roughly 25% of patients admitted to recuperative care have a primary care physician, but 100% leave the program with one, Bhatia said. Health officials, too, report a significant reduction in emergency room use in the six months following discharge.

To date, WellSpan has similar sites in York, Lebanon and Adams counties and is looking to expand next year into Franklin County.

It is unclear whether UPMC Pinnacle or Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital offer something similar.

Mary Ann Eckard, a spokeswoman for Lancaster General Hospital, was unfamiliar with the program and officials with UPMC Pinnacle did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s inquiry.