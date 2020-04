WellSpan Health plans to double its number of intensive care unit beds, adding about 160 across its multi-county system, it said this week.

Its Lancaster County one, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, has 10 intensive care unit beds, so doubling that would be 20, according to the system.

The nonprofit system also said that since mid-March, it has tested more than 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 using outdoor swab sites across five counties, and about 400 of those people have tested positive.