As Lancaster County recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day Wednesday, WellSpan Health officials painted a grim picture of what may lie ahead: a possible fourth wave of infections.

Based on modeling, cases could spike after the holidays, during the peak of flu season, WellSpan officials said during a press conference.

The pandemic “waves” are the increase and decrease of cases, as seen with the first spike in March that dropped precipitously when Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered the Pennsylvania economy to mitigate the spread of the virus. That was followed by the summer surge of infections after counties reopened. State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has describe the October rise in cases as indicative of the long-expected fall surge, or the third wave of infections.

WellSpan Health President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Roxanna L. Gapstur cast doubts that the system’s hospitals have the capability to deal with what has been called the “twin-demic.”

“We do have the flu season and COVID-19 colliding now over the next few months, and whether or not all of our health systems in our region will have the capacity to deal with both, I think, is a question,” Gapstur said Wednesday.

WellSpan has eight hospitals in the state, including WellSpan Ephrata Community in Ephrata Borough. Two of its other hospitals are WellSpan Good Samaritan and WellSpan York in nearby Lebanon and York counties.

Its other hospitals are in Adams, Cumberland and Franklin counties.

During Wednesday’s press conference, WellSpan officials said they had not yet had to implement the measures they took in the spring such as postponing elective procedures and restricting visitors. But this could change as hospitalizations rise, as typically happens roughly two weeks after cases spike.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials also said a long awaited COVID-19 vaccine will likely not be a “magic bullet” because it may respond similarly to a flu inoculation with less than 100% effectiveness.

“We should temper our expectations,” said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan’s executive vice president and chief physician executive.

Over the summer months, WellSpan’s hospitals averaged about 60 COVID patients a day, health system officials said. That number now is roughly 180.

“The concern right now within our health system is that our predictive modeling shows that our counties may not yet be peaking from this most recent wave,” Aquilina said.

Wednesday’s press conference came as Lancaster County recorded 202 new coronavirus infections, according to the state Department of Health. This beat the previous one-day record of 190 cases, set five days ago.

From Oct. 1 through Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at WellSpan’s hospitals in Ephrata, Lebanon and York nearly doubled, from 64 to 120. On Wednesday, there were 14 COVID-19 patients being treated at Ephrata, 36 in Lebanon and 70 in York.

Over the same period, 59 COVID-19 patients died at the three facilities, bringing the total to 181 during the pandemic. Twelve died at Ephrata, 17 at Lebanon and 30 at York.