An insurer and health system prominent in Lancaster County have signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership they say will lead to better care and lower costs.

Highmark and WellSpan Health said they are looking to leverage their strengths "to better coordinate care for WellSpan Health patients who are also Highmark Blue Shield members."

In a news release, the nonprofits said the partnership's first area of focus "will be the offering of a new joint health insurance product, called ChoiceBlue, for WellSpan patients in Adams, Franklin, northern Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties."

It will let providers in the WellSpan Provider Network "better coordinate care for patients and plan members, leading to improved outcomes and lower health care costs," they said.

They said they'll also explore "a range of innovative joint products and collaborative arrangements" such as care navigation for medical, behavioral health and pharmacy care; telehealth; bundled payment arrangements on medical procedures; value-based payment arrangements; and using data and analytics to improve care delivery and coordination for patients and populations.

WellSpan has an existing strategic partnership with Capital BlueCross, and according to WellSpan spokesman Brett Marcy, the planned new one will be more like that than Highmark’s strategic partnership with Penn State Health.

“This is not a partial or full ownership model, nor will either organization have seats on the board of the other,” Marcy said in an email. “We have a like-minded vision for better care coordination between provider and insurer in order to lower the cost of care and increase the overall health of individuals.”

The “similar” Capital BlueCross partnership continues, he wrote, and both collaborations “are part of our efforts to move toward a high-quality, ‘value-based’ model of care, rather than the traditional ‘fee-for-service’ approach in which providers are paid for each service performed, regardless of outcome.”