WellSpan Health has expanded its air medical service in the Lancaster County region with a new base in East Cocalico Township.

WellFlight Lancaster opened Thursday at Stevens Fire Company at 91 Stevens Road. The base is equipped with a helicopter that can take off and land from a helipad behind the fire company.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital doesn’t have a helipad, so patients flown to the new base will be transported by ambulance to the hospital about 3 miles away in Ephrata Borough.

“We saw the need for an air ambulance in our eastern region, which includes Lancaster and Lebanon counties, so opening this Air Methods base at the fire station will allow us to supplement and expedite critical medical care to the region,” WellSpan Health media relations manager Ryan Coyle said.

WellSpan Health, which doesn’t own the aircraft, partnered with Air Methods to open the base.

“The partnership with WellSpan Health is to serve their hospital system and patients. The WellFlight program itself is a community-based service model (CBS), meaning WellFlight will serve anyone needing critical care. Under the CBS model, Air Methods owns and operates the entire base operation, and these conditions will include Air Methods bearing full financial responsibility and assuming all risk,” Air Methods director of regional sales Aidan O’Connor Jr. said.

Air Methods capital cost to start a new base is approximately $300,000.

The EC130 aircraft at the East Cocalico Township base is a single-engine light helicopter that carries the critical tools, medications, and supplies to provide lifesaving interventions at the scene and ICU-level care while in flight.

The crew consists of four full-time critical care paramedics, four full-time critical care nurses, four full-time pilots, and a full-time mechanic. On a patient transport, the crew consists of a pilot, a paramedic, and a nurse trained to provide advanced airway intervention; cardiac and blood flow monitoring and other advanced specialty surgical procedures when needed.

Gettysburg-based WellSpan Health is an integrated health system serving central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. Its WellFlight service primarily operates in Adams, Franklin and York counties, with experienced pilots, licensed medical flight nurse and paramedic.

Air Methods, with headquarters in Colorado, is one of the nation’s largest community-based providers of air medical services. Its fleet of 450 owned, leased, or maintained aircrafts in 300 bases that serve 48 states are equipped to operate in a wide range of weather conditions, and have transported more than 100,000 patients since 1980.

WellFlight Lancaster, is the second joint venture base between WellSpan Health and Air Methods. The first base opened in Gettysburg in 2020.

Earlier this month, Penn State Health announced the addition of an aeromedical helicopter to its Life Lion Critical Care fleet and a new critical care transport base at its Lancaster Medical Center at 2160 State Road in East Hempfield Township.