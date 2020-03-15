WellSpan Health is now offering outdoor screening and testing sites for patients who are determined to be potentially at risk for COVID-19.

The outdoor screening and testing sites are located at all six of WellSpan Health's acute care hospitals across central Pennsylvania, including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, according to Dr. Thomas R. McGann, executive vice president for clinical practice and co-leader of WellSpan's incident command for the COVID-19 issue.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's screening tent — which opened March 13 — will be open 24/7 beginning Monday, March 16.

An outdoor testing site is also planned for WellSpan Family Medicine — Lake Street in Ephrata, McGann said. The site will be up and running in the coming days.

People who are at risk of COVID-19, according to WellSpan Health, are those who have had contact with someone known to have tested positive for coronavirus and are exhibiting respiratory symptoms.

Test results are available in two to three days, McGann said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

WellSpan Health recommends that those who are determined to be at risk for COVID-19 immediately go get tested and then place themselves in isolation.